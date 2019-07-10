Uber used as getaway car in New Mexico

Police tell Uber driver he had taken part in an armed robbery, as the getaway driver.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Uber driver Terry Owens had just gotten home from work when he got a big surprise.

“This is the Albuquerque Police Department. Keep your hands up!” an officer commanded him.

Owens got an unexpected visit from APD after the Uber driver unknowingly took part in a gas station robbery as the getaway driver.

The nightmare started in February. Police reports show Owens gave a ride to an Uber passenger named Austen Harris.

Owens was new to the job and was very trusting.

Their last stop of the night was at a gas station in northwest Albuquerque.

Read More – http://bit.ly/32jU2Q3