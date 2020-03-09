TV pilot ‘Capitol Barbie’ tackles gender, race and politics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico-based production company has plans to begin working on a new television pilot in Albuquerque that will be tackling some big topics.

The New Mexico Film Office says work on ‘Capitol Barbie’ is scheduled to start this month at sites around the city.

Directed and produced by Riley Del Rey, the mini-series is described as a “mean girls style political thriller” about aspiring Latinos working in Washington, D.C.

Del Rey says the aim is to create a show that will engage different political philosophies and inspire debate.

The production will feature an all-New Mexico cast and crew.