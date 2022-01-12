Tucumcari Police warns of use of fraudulent bills

Examples of Fake Money from the Tucumcari Police Department – from the police department

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Tucumcari Police Department are urging members of the community to check the bills they have spent or received after fraudulent bills have been circulating around the community.

According to a post made to the police department’s Facebook page, the department has responded to a number of businesses in Tucumcari receiving fraudulent bills.

“We have seen fraudulent $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100 bills over the last week and a half and it seems to be almost a daily occurrence now,” the post reads. “All cash recovered so far are obvious fakes and can be determined by simple observation. Almost all the bills say ‘FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY.'”

For more information about the Tucumcari Police Department, visit its website.