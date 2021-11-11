Tucumcari police search for person using possible bear spray on victims, vehicles

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Tucumcari Police Department (TPD) asked community members for help finding a person wearing a long black coat after receiving “numerous reports” about random encounters in the area.

According to police, the person is “spraying unsuspecting individuals and vehicles with what is believed to be bear spray.” The department released pictures of the suspect taken by one of the victims.



via Tucumcari Police Department

“Please be aware of your surroundings,” the police department warned, “especially after dark and keep your vehicles secured. If you or anyone you know recognizes the subject please contact Central Dispatch.”