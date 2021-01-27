Tucumcari Police Department searching for two runaways

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Tucumcari Police Department announced that they are searching for two runaways, Angelique French, 15, and Braxton French, 11.

The announcement stated that they ran away from their foster parent’s house in Tucumcari on Jan. 23, at around 10 p.m.



via the New Mexico State Police Department

Braxton is 5’00” tall, weighting 100 pounds., with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black pullover with “Rattler High School” on it.

Angelique is 5’04” tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a tank top, blue jeans, and a purple jacket.

According to the police, their destination and method of travel are unknown.

If you have any information about Angelique or Braxton French, please contact the Tucumcari Police Department at 575-461-2160 or dial 911.