TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tucumcari Police Department reported that they responded to a shooting on May 1 in the 1000 block of South 2nd street.
According to police, the investigation showed that two people were injured by gunfire though the injuries were not serious.
TPD said Juan Diego Rubio, age 40, was arrested at the scene and charged in the shooting.
An investigation is still ongoing.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Frances Hibbs and Jan Sanders announce their retirement from the city
- Tucumcari Police Department investigating shooting; one arrested
- Derek Chauvin attorney files motion for new trial, accusing prosecution and jury of misconduct
- Trump debuts new ‘communications platform’ after social media bans
- Stadium construction crew’s mass workout captured on video