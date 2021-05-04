Tucumcari Police Department investigating shooting; one arrested

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tucumcari Police Department reported that they responded to a shooting on May 1 in the 1000 block of South 2nd street.

According to police, the investigation showed that two people were injured by gunfire though the injuries were not serious.

TPD said Juan Diego Rubio, age 40, was arrested at the scene and charged in the shooting.

An investigation is still ongoing.