Tucumcari man faces multiple charges after leading police on chase

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A man in Tucumcari is facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase.

According to court documents, officers tried to pull over a Chevy Camaro being driven by Dylan Bennett that was going 58 mph in a 35 mph zone on 1st St.

According to police, the driver refused to stop and hit two patrol cars during the chase.

The chase ended in the 800 block of West Hines and documents say Bennett was under the influence of alcohol.

Bennett is now facing several charges including two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and driving while license revoked.

