Trump campaign, Democrats using apps in New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The campaign to reelect President Donald Trump quietly is turning to a get-out-the-vote app and zoom calls to train would-be volunteers in New Mexico and other southwestern states.

Virtual training gives supporters talking points about the president’s moves to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The TrumpTalk App allows volunteers in rural areas to make calls from home to potential voters and logs responses.

Trump Victory regional spokeswoman Samantha Zager said the goal is to foster an army for a “ground game” months ahead of the November general election.

Democrats in New Mexico also are using apps and data.