Troubled New Mexico city to replace police chief

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of a troubled New Mexico city has fired its police chief but will keep him until a replacement is named.

The Las Vegas Optic reports Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo confirmed this week he told current Police Chief David Bibb he will be replaced.

Trujillo has chosen a replacement for Bibb, but he said he won’t make a formal announcement until he presents the candidate to Las Vegas City Council.

That announcement could come as early as the next regular meeting, which is scheduled for July 15.