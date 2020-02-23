Tribes turn to other heat sources after coal mine closure

In this Jan. 31, 2020, photo, Council Delegate Nathaniel Brown picks up and inspects a chunk of coal from the Navajo Mine bulk pile delivered to Navajo chapters at the Navajo Mine in the Nenahnezad, N.M. Navajo and Hopi families in northeastern Arizona that have long relied on coal to heat their homes are looking to other sources after last year’s closure of a coal mine. (Byron C. Shorty/Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker via AP)

POLACCA, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo and Hopi families in northeastern Arizona that have long relied on coal to heat their homes are looking to other sources after last year’s closure of a coal mine.

The Kayenta Mine shut down after decades of supplying the Navajo Generating Station.

The Navajo and Hopi tribes shared in the coal royalties. Tribal members also had access to the coal, regularly loading the long-burning fossil fuel into pickup trucks or buying it from roadside vendors.

Now they’re having to travel farther for coal, switching to firewood or even burning household items to stay warm.