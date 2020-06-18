Tribal casinos in New Mexico reopen despite state warning

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Multiple tribal casinos in New Mexico have reopened despite recommendations from Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to remain closed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Isleta Casino & Resort in Albuquerque, Ohkay Hotel Casino in Ohkay Owingeh and Taos Mountain Casino in Taos all have reopened with coronavirus-related precautions.

Tribal casinos are controlled by sovereign nations, so the state cannot prohibit them from reopening.

The governor has allowed other businesses to begin reopening in limited capacities, but the number of cases continue to increase.

Positive tests surpassed the 10,000 mark Wednesday, and state health officials reported five additional deaths, bringing the total to 452.