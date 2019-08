PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Cleanup crews remain on the scene following a train derailment in eastern New Mexico.

Video shows the aftermath of a collision between the train and a milk truck along Highway 70 between Portales and Clovis. The crash led to three trains and nine cars derailed.

According to News 3 New Mexico, the milk truck driver was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The southbound right lane is expected to be closed for at least the next two days.