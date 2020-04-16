Torres Small has huge cash advantage in key US House race

New Mexico

by: RUSSELL CONTRERAS

Posted: / Updated:

In this Feb. 18, 2020, photo, U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-Las Cruces, speaks to voters during a town hall meeting in Belen, N.M. Torres Small announced Thursday, March 19, 2020, she will go into self-quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small is maintaining a huge fundraising advantage over three Republican opponents for a critical seat in southern New Mexico.

Federal campaign finance records released Thursday show she raised nearly $760,000 during the first three months of 2020 and had $2.9 million in cash on hand.

She has more than three times the amount of money in her campaign coffers as her Republican opponents combined.

Oil executive Claire Chase reported raising $319,842 and had $263,899 in cash on hand.

Former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell’s campaign says she raised $122,601, with $377,755 in cash on hand.

Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys reported raising $3,810, with $200,075 in cash on hand.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss