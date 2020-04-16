Torres Small has huge cash advantage in key US House race

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small is maintaining a huge fundraising advantage over three Republican opponents for a critical seat in southern New Mexico.
Federal campaign finance records released Thursday show she raised nearly $760,000 during the first three months of 2020 and had $2.9 million in cash on hand.
She has more than three times the amount of money in her campaign coffers as her Republican opponents combined.
Oil executive Claire Chase reported raising $319,842 and had $263,899 in cash on hand.
Former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell’s campaign says she raised $122,601, with $377,755 in cash on hand.
Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys reported raising $3,810, with $200,075 in cash on hand.