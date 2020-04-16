Torres Small has huge cash advantage in key US House race

In this Feb. 18, 2020, photo, U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-Las Cruces, speaks to voters during a town hall meeting in Belen, N.M. Torres Small announced Thursday, March 19, 2020, she will go into self-quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small is maintaining a huge fundraising advantage over three Republican opponents for a critical seat in southern New Mexico.

Federal campaign finance records released Thursday show she raised nearly $760,000 during the first three months of 2020 and had $2.9 million in cash on hand.

She has more than three times the amount of money in her campaign coffers as her Republican opponents combined.

Oil executive Claire Chase reported raising $319,842 and had $263,899 in cash on hand.

Former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell’s campaign says she raised $122,601, with $377,755 in cash on hand.

Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys reported raising $3,810, with $200,075 in cash on hand.