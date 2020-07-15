Torres Small campaign hire’s gun control lobby past attacked

In this Feb. 18, 2020, photo, U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-Las Cruces, speaks to voters during a town hall meeting in Belen, N.M. Torres Small announced Thursday, March 19, 2020, she will go into self-quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A new campaign manager for Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small is facing attacks from Republicans for once working on behalf of a gun control group funded by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Torres Small recently announced she had hired Emma Caccamo to help her win reelection in southern New Mexico.

Caccamo previously served as deputy political director for Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonpartisan advocacy group that pushes for gun control.

Michael Horanburg, campaign manager for Torres Small’s Republican challenger Yvette Herrell, says the hire reeked of hypocrisy from the Democratic congresswoman who shot a rifle in a 2018 campaign ad.