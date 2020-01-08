Toddler Missing After Mother Found Dead

(KOB/NBC News) An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old New Mexico boy after his mother was found dead inside their Roswell home.
The Roswell Police Department says Osiel Ernesto Rico was last seen on . The boy’s mother, Isela Mauricio-Sanchez, was found dead at the residence on Tuesday.
The investigation was initially classified as a “suspicious death” but police later declared it to be a homicide.
Police believe Osiel is with his father, 32-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira, and could be in danger.
