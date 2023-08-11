CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Curry County Administration announced that County Information Technology Director Todd Ulses has been appointed by New Mexico Counties President Mark Cage.

According to a Curry County Administration press release, Ulses is expected to serve on the Department of Information Technology Office of Cybersecurity’s newly formed Cybersecurity Advisory Committee.

“I am excited about this opportunity and truly look forward to helping ensure the state’s cybersecurity posture is strong,” said Ulses.

Officials detailed that the Cybersecurity Advisory Committee’s job is to assist in the development of a statewide cybersecurity plan, by focusing on guidelines for cybersecurity’s best practices, and recommendations on responding to cybersecurity threats or attacks.