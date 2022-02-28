CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce announced that tickets for the 2022 Clovis Music Festival go on sale on March 1. Performances run for three nights from June 16 to June 18 at the Curry County Events Center at 1900 E. Brady.

The 2022 lineup includes:

Danny Gokey — Thursday, June 16 at Legacy Church, 3401 N Norris

38 Special and Roüzter — Friday, June 17

La Maquinaria Norteña and La Furia del Bravo — Saturday, June 18

Tickets and more information can be found here.

The Chamber of Commerce said that it is currently looking for volunteers and sponsors. Those wanting to sponsor can click here for the application and completed applications need to be returned to the Chamber office at 105 E Grand Ave.