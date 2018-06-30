Three Clovis Inmates Indicted After Escape Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) - The three men who escaped from the Curry County Detention Center two weeks ago have been indicted.

Victor Apodaca, Ricky Sena, Aaron Clark were indicted on charges of escape from jail and conspiracy to commit escape from jail.

Sena was indicted on five other additional charges, including two counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer, possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, and escape from the custody of a peace officer.

You may remember the three men escaped from the detention center on June 15, and a detention officer has been accused of helping them.

They were captured the following Tuesday after a tip led police to a house where the three men were hiding.

The detention officer who allegedly helped them, and the man who was allegedly letting the escapees stay in his house before the standoff have been arrested.