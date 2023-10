ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Fire Department has confirmed that three children died Tuesday night in a house fire. According to officials, one teenage girl, one young boy, and another young girl died as a result of the fire.

The fire occurred on the 500 block of South Cedar Avenue, south of West Second Street, on the night of October 24. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more details are released.