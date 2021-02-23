Three bodies found in residence after fire in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Sheriff reports that Curry County Sheriff’s deputies, the Clovis Police Department, and the Clovis Fire Department were dispatched to a fully-engulfed residential fire, with possible fatalities, at 301 South Wheaton, south of Clovis.

The Office of the Sheriff said three bodies were located within the residence.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the New Mexico State Fire Marsha’s Office said the Office of the Sheriff.

Positive identification and cause of death are pending further investigation including autopsies by the Office of the Medical Investigator.