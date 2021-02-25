Three arrested after shootout with Portales officers

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Portales Police Department reported three people arrested on Wednesday evening after a shootout with police officers.

At around 7:37 p.m., the Portales detectives responded to a call regarding multiple people shooting at a caller.

The detectives reported their investigation led them to an address in Alta Tera where, at around 11:25 p.m., they tried to contact suspects seen inside the home. The report states that the detectives knocked and identified themselves, and the suspects threatened force, causing the detectives to back away from the home and wait for backup.

While waiting for backup, the detectives reported that shots were fired from inside the home, and a man came outside and began firing shots with ‘a long gun.’ The detective returned fire, and the man went back inside the home.

Said the report, the detective took better cover and continued to take gunfire. The subjects later called police dispatch and were taken into custody without further incident.

A search warrant was reported as conducted in the home and two long guns were recovered.

No one was hit with gunfire during the incident, but the investigation is reported as still ongoing.

A 17 year old, 21 year old Jordan Lee Venegas, and 19 year old Manuel Venegas were arrested at the time.