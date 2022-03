CLAYTON, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) is reporting an outage near Clayton, New Mexico, impacting more than 1,000 customers.

According to the PNM website, an outage was reported near Clayton around 3:02 p.m. Monday, impacting 1,451 customers. Officials expect the power to be restored around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Officials did not provide a cause for the outage.

