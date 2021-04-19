The New Mexico Dept. of Health announce COVID-19 vaccine registration process

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico residents – 40 years and older – can now schedule their own COVID-19 vaccine appointments online, according to the New Mexico Dept. of Health (NMDOH).

Individuals can visit vaccineNM.org and put in their information including their confirmation code, date of birth, and location to check for available appointments in their area, the NMDOH said.

Dr. Tracie Collins, DOH Cabinet Secretary stated, “This has always been the goal – to provide New Mexicans as much flexibility as possible in scheduling their vaccine appointments .”

Dr. Collins continued, “And in the coming weeks, we intend to offer self-scheduling for all New Mexicans 16 years and older.”

According to the NMDOH, if an appointment time is not available, individuals can check back later because providers are constantly updating their schedules.

Seniors and those with disabilities can call 1-800-432-2080 to register and schedule an appointment.