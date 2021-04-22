Investigation in the homicide of a Clovis woman has been listed as in-active

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The investigation in the Tchicaya Williams case has been listed as inactive said the Clovis Police Department.

CPD said the case listed as inactive means leads have been exhausted and there is currently no further information to actively look into.

On November 29, 2020, The Clovis Police Department received a call about shots fired in an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Echols Avenue in Clovis. The caller described three shots being fired and that a person inside the apartment had been struck.

Willams was discovered on the floor of the apartment by officers. Reports said Willams had an apparent gunshot wound on her body and died on the scene said Canyon Police.

CPD said any additional information will be investigated, and the case will be reopened as soon as credible information is brought forward.