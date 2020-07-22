Testing supplies run short for Albuquerque health providers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials with major health care providers in Albuquerque say they’re having to temporarily stop COVID-19 testing for people who are asymptomatic.

That’s because there has been an unanticipated disruption in testing supplies.

University of New Mexico Hospital, Presbyterian and Lovelace health system locations will conduct testing only for patients showing symptoms.

Presbyterian also will continue testing for those who have been exposed to someone with a confirmed infection.

Statewide, thousands of people are being tested per day.

New Mexico health officials say tests since the pandemic began topped 481,000 on Tuesday.