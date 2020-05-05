Test shows a rabid skunk attacked a person in New Mexico

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Rabies_1505237757848.jpg

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Department of Health reports rabies has been confirmed in a skunk that attacked a person last week in De Baca County.

It’s the second skunk that has tested positive for rabies in the county. The first one had an interaction with a dog last month.

State health officials say both the individual attacked by the skunk and the dog that was exposed in the first case have received appropriate rabies post-exposure vaccination.

They say there has been four rabid animals in New Mexico so far this year _ a fox in Grant County, one skunk in Curry County and two skunks in De Baca County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss