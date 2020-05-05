Test shows a rabid skunk attacked a person in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Department of Health reports rabies has been confirmed in a skunk that attacked a person last week in De Baca County.

It’s the second skunk that has tested positive for rabies in the county. The first one had an interaction with a dog last month.

State health officials say both the individual attacked by the skunk and the dog that was exposed in the first case have received appropriate rabies post-exposure vaccination.

They say there has been four rabid animals in New Mexico so far this year _ a fox in Grant County, one skunk in Curry County and two skunks in De Baca County.