Telephone mix-up leads to a big surprise for elderly Albuquerque woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a happy ending for an elderly Albuquerque woman who dialed the wrong number. Lucky for her, the people on the other end of the line were able to give her just what she needed.

After four unanswered calls, Bernice decided to leave a voicemail. She thought she was calling a medical supply store but accidentally got the last digit wrong. She had actually called a special agent at the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office.

“I put it on speaker and played it for everybody because it was a different kind of missed call, and it was kind of cute and humorous at the same time,” Kyle Hartstock said.

When he called back to sort things out, “she said, ‘I’m just trying to get ahold of anybody with a walker,’” Hartstock explained.

Instead of telling her she had the wrong number, special agents and analysts decided to find the walker for her.

“We might have purchased three walkers before we got it right, but we got it right,” Hartstock said.

Then on Tuesday, eight employees with the DA’s office showed up at her door to surprise her with it. And the surprise didn’t stop there–all the employees chipped in, paying for the walker themselves.

Bernice told the DA’s office she wanted the walker for her grandson’s wedding and had even considered not going. That’s until they showed up at her door.

The DA’s office says they’re already planning their next visit.

