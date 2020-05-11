Teen Turns In $135K

New Mexico teen honored for his honesty after turning in $135,000 in lost cash he found near an ATM.

(KOB/NBC News) A New Mexico teenager is being honored for his honesty after finding and returning more than $100,000.

Jose Nunez Romaniz said he was shopping for socks with his grandfather when he spotted $135,000 in cash near an Albuquerque ATM.

Jose said he couldn’t believe what he stumbled upon.

“Just thinking about it was a prank,” he said. “I just didn’t know what to think to be honest.”

“We all know that temptation, even just to take a little, one of the bundles off the top,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said as he honored Jose over the weekend.

Romaniz did not take any of the money. He said his mother was a big reason why he knew he had to turn it in.

“In the back of my head, I was just thinking about my parents, especially my mom ,what she would do if I came home with the money, what she would do with her chancla to hit me,” he said.

