Teen brothers killed in head-on crash in Santa Fe County







SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says two teenage brothers are dead following a head-on crash.

The office says a 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a car driven by his 16-year-old brother in a rural area of Santa Fe County when the car collided with a pickup Tuesday morning on State 41 north of Moriarity.

Sheriff’s officials identified the brothers as 16-year-old Pedro Sandoval and 14-year-old Mateo Sandoval.

They both lived in the Stanley area.

The pickup’s 58-year-old driver was treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.