Teachers on TV: Classes hit the airwaves during pandemic

In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020 photo, Colin Powers, 9, streams a math lesson broadcast by public television on a laptop at his home in Union, N.J. Colin’s teachers are supplementing their own lesson plans with a new live broadcast called NJTV Learning Live where teachers broadcast live lesson to specific grades at different times of the day. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Educators in several states are broadcasting lessons over television airwaves to help keep students engaged while schools are shut down for the coronavirus outbreak.

In New Jersey, Nebraska and New Mexico, teachers have begun videotaping lessons at home.

They are using whatever technology they can to help children feel connected and to overcome hurdles with access to technology needed for distance learning.

In cities including Boston and Los Angeles, broadcasters and educators are finding ways to emphasize programs that might have educational value for children.