Teacher vacancies in New Mexico drop but shortage remains

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teacher vacancies in New Mexico have dropped, but school districts are still struggling to fill open positions.

KVIA-TV reports a 2019 New Mexico Educator Vacancy study recently found that teacher vacancies have declined around 13%. However, the report also found that school districts in Las Cruces, Gadsden, Deming and Hatch Valley saw a 59% jump in vacancies.

The report was compiled the Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation & Policy Center at New Mexico State University. Researchers collected data from public schools throughout the state.

The state currently has a total of 1,054 educator vacancies, including the 644 teacher vacancies. Last year’s report found 1,173 total educator vacancies.

