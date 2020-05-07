Tea Party Super PAC calls GOP US House hopeful a ‘liberal’

In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo GOP U.S. House candidate Claire Chase speaks to voters in Los Lunas, N.M. Chase and two other Republican hopefuls seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for a key southern New Mexico seat are hitting the airwaves early. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A new ad by Super PAC working to elect Tea Party-leaning candidates in U.S. House races is calling one GOP hopeful “a Trump-hating liberal.”

The ad released this week by House Freedom Action Super PAC attacks oil executive Claire Chase over old Facebook posts from the 2016 presidential primary, where Chase expressed dislike for Donald Trump’s behavior.

The ad then says the president needs allies, not “liberal enemies” like Chase or “nasty” Rep. Nancy Pelosi in Congress.

Chase has since apologized for the old post and says she supports Trump now.

Chase campaign manager Mike Berg called the ad “disgusting” and said Chase opponent Yvette Herrell has been linked to anti-Trump events.