Task force investigating police shooting of 81-year-old man

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Police in Las Cruces fatally shot an 81-year-old man who they say fired multiple rounds at officers and struck a police vehicle.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon.

The three Las Cruces Police Department officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on standard administrative leave.

Police had been responding to a report that the man was having suicidal thoughts.

They say he fired toward officers from inside his home and ignored commands to put the weapon down.

Police say the man eventually came out of his home, still armed, and three officers fired their weapons.