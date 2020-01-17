Taos Pueblo woman death may have stemmed from dog attack

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in Taos Pueblo are investigating whether a woman died as a result of an attack by a pack of dogs.

Pueblo Gov. Edwin Concha told the Taos News that the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator was looking into last week’s death.

According to a dispatch log from Taos County officials, someone reported seeing several dogs around a woman’s body Jan. 8.

The caller said she got the dogs away from the body and saw bite marks on the victim’s arms and legs.

The log did not specify how many dogs were involved and whether they were wild.

