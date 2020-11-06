Suspect wanted in Fort Sumner homicide arrested in Florida

FORT SUMNER, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – New Mexico State Police report that 27 year-old Candy Jo Webb was located and arrested by U.S. Marshalls in Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday, Nov. 5.

State Police say, on Oct. 15, 2020 the De Baca County Sherriff’s Office was called to 1976 Shenandoah Drive in Fort Sumner, on a report of human remains found in a Ranch Supply tool chest.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate this homicide. State Police agents worked closely with the Office of the Medical Examiners and learned the identity of the victim as AJ Harden.

State Police report that through an extensive investigation, agents were able to identify a suspect in Harden’s murder. Agents learned Candy Jo Webb of Fort Sumner, who is the granddaughter of Harden, gave him Xanax and Ambien. After he died, Webb concealed Harden’s body in a tool chest. Webb drove the tool chest to 1976 Shenandoah Drive in Fort Sumner where she discarded the body.

A warrant for Webb’s arrest was issued on Oct. 28 for first degree murder and tampering with evidence. According to New Mexico State Police Webb was travelling across the country to avoid arrest.

New Mexico State Police say, Webb was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the local detention center in Florida where she will await extradition to New Mexico.

