Suspect in Santa Fe High athlete death to remain jailed

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Estevan Montoya will remain in jail while he awaits trial on charges he shot and killed former Santa Fe High School basketball player Fedonta “J.B.” White.

State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington ruled Thursday that Montoya could pose a threat to the public and also could be in danger himself if he were released.

Ellington said there were no conditions of release “that would ensure the safety of the community.”

Montoya’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty to charges including first-degree murder.

The judge ruled last week that the 17-year-old Montoya will be tried as an adult.