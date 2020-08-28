Suspect in Santa Fe High athlete death to be tried as adult

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a 17-year-old suspect will face adult charges in the death of a former Santa Fe High School basketball player killed about a month ago.

First Judicial District Judge T. Glenn Ellington ruled Wednesday that Estevan Montoya would be charged with murder, negligent use of a handgun, unlawful possession of a handgun and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors say Fedonta “J.B.” White died after being shot during a house party in Chupadero, north of Santa Fe.

Montoya’s Defense Attorney Dan Marlowe did not dispute who shot White but questioned who instigated the fight leading up to the shooting.