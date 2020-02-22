Suspect in fatal Roosevelt County shooting not facing charges

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in a Roosevelt County shooting incident that left one dead and two injured will not face charged.

The Roosevelt County Grand Jury made that decision today.

On July 27, 2019, the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Roosevelt County on reports of a large fight ending in a shooting.

When they got there, they found Derek Garcia dead.

According to officials, the shooter voluntarily came to law enforcement a admitted he was involved, saying he acted in self-defense after Garcia came at him with a knife.

Deputies said they also found two other victims, one with a gunshot wound to his leg and one with multiple stab wounds. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“After reviewing all the evidence I felt the fair and just thing to do would be to present this matter to the Roosevelt County Grand Jury and let them make a decision in the case. All evidence, both positive and negative, including testing results from the State Crime Lab, was presented to the Grand Jury to assist them in their decision. Ultimately the Grand Jury determined that the shooter acted in self-defense,” said Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb.

