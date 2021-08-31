Suspect identified in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that the vehicle involved in a a fatal hit and run was found and the driver had been identified.

CPD has not released the identity of the driver, and said the investigation is still ongoing.

On Sunday, Aug. 29., one woman had died after being hit by a truck in Clovis.

Police said at around 8:46 p.m., CPD received an emergency phone call about a person who had been hit by a car in the 2900 block of Thornton Street and according to the 911 caller, the vehicle had fled from the scene.

Officers were dispatched to the location of the incident when, the department said, a Clovis Fire Department Ambulance on the way to an unrelated call travelling south on Thornton Street, saw a dead person on the west side of Thornton Street.

Martha Castillo, 68, of Clovis, was identified as the dead individual in the incident, according to Clovis Police.