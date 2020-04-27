Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of a man in Hatch

HATCH, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Hatch.

Dona Ana County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home Saturday about a stabbing.

They reported finding a 35-year-old man with stab wounds to his abdomen.

He later died from his injuries, but his name hasn’t been released yet.

Sheriff’s officials say 35-year-old Salvador Gonzales of Hatch was detained at the scene and later booked into the county jail on suspicion of murder and tampering with evidence.

The motive for the stabbing isn’t clear and it’s not immediately known if Gonzalez has a lawyer yet.