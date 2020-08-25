Survey, focus groups aim to boost New Mexico competitiveness

Marylou Ligier takes a to-go order to a patron at her family’s restaurant and pastry shop Clafoutis on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. An outdoor tent, seen in the reflection of a pastry case, was installed three weeks ago in the parking lot after indoor seating was banned due to COVID-19. Ligier says the tent rental costs thousands of dollars each month, nearly amounting to a second mortgage. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of New Mexico’s largest economic development advocacy groups has launched an online survey to take the temperature of business owners and others on everything from taxes to public safety, broadband access and transportation infrastructure.

The goal is to use the results and a series of upcoming focus groups to develop recommendations on how the state can better boost the competitiveness of New Mexico businesses.

The push comes as many businesses face ongoing pressures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and public health mandates.

New Mexico has reported more than 24,400 cases and nearly 750 deaths since the pandemic began.