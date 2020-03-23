Survey eyes internet access, cell service on Navajo Nation

FARMINGTON, N.M. (The Daily Times) — Navajo Nation residents are being asked to fill out a survey about internet access and cellular service on tribal land.

The Farmington Daily Times reports an ad hoc group comprised of tribal government employees and technology professionals is conducting the survey and will use responses to develop a strategic broadband plan for the nation’s largest Native American reservation.

Magellan Advisors CEO Courtney Violette says the goal is to design a network capable of delivering a minimum of 25 megabits per second to every person on the Navajo Nation.

The Federal Communications Commission’s definition for broadband is a minimum of 25 megabits download and three megabits upload.