Supplies brought to Navajos who lack running water at home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials have been telling people for weeks to wash their hands thoroughly to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

That’s not always an easy task on the Navajo Nation, where 30% of residents on the vast reservation don’t have running water in their homes.

The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service says the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 has reached 115 for the Navajo Nation, which covers parts of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announce Sunday a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for reservation residents that will go into effect Monday.

The stay-at-home order that Nez announced last week will remain in effect. New Mexico’s coronavirus cases grew to 237 Sunday.