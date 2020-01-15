Superintendent of troubled Espanola schools steps down

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (AP) — A superintendent of a troubled New Mexico school district plagued by a teacher shortage is stepping down.

Española Public Schools superintendent Bobbie Gutierrez announced this week she will not seek an extension of her contract that expires on June 30.

Parents and students at Española Valley High School are complaining about an online program many freshmen failed this past semester.

The Rio Grande Sun reports a high number of teacher vacancies and lack of substitutes have forced some Española Valley High School to spend class time in the cafeteria taking online classes.