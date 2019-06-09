Summer construction in Portales

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is performing maintenance surface repair work on U.S. 70 this summer.

The construction will take place from mile marker 423 to mile marker 427 in Portales and is expected to be finished this summer, weather permitting.

During the construction, motorists can expect a one-lane closure and short delays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Drivers are asked to watch for maintenance personnel working in the area, observe temporary signing and reduce speed to the posted limits.