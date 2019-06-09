Summer construction in Portales

New Mexico

by: MyHighPlains Staff | news@kamr.com

Posted: / Updated:

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is performing maintenance surface repair work on U.S. 70 this summer.

The construction will take place from mile marker 423 to mile marker 427 in Portales and is expected to be finished this summer, weather permitting.

During the construction, motorists can expect a one-lane closure and short delays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Drivers are asked to watch for maintenance personnel working in the area, observe temporary signing and reduce speed to the posted limits.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss