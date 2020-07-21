Study: More money likely needed for universal health care

New Mexico

by: SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Consultants have outlined for New Mexico’s Democrat-led Legislature the financial consequences of adopting a state-administered universal health insurance program for all residents.

They say in a final report released Monday that such a system would improve affordability for low-income households.

However, premiums for other families, employer contributions and payroll taxes likely would go up to pay for what could be a multibillion-dollar shortfall over the first five years.

The analysis also says the state’s uninsured rate would likely fall below 1% and that the use of health care services would likely increase as the vast majority of residents turn to public insurance. 

