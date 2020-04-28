State’s virus advisory committee deliberates in private

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An advisory commission to the governor on economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is not subject to the state’s Open Meetings Act and its deliberations will be closed to the public, a spokesman under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.
Taxation and Revenue Department spokesman Charlie Moore said Monday that summaries will be provided of work by the so-called economic recovery council that includes leaders from a gamut of businesses from a rural general store to national renewable energy and mass media companies.
Lujan Grisham is developing a strategy for reopening the state economy while limiting the spread of COVID-19.