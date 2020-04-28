State’s virus advisory committee deliberates in private

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham puts on her face mask when not speaking during an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An advisory commission to the governor on economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is not subject to the state’s Open Meetings Act and its deliberations will be closed to the public, a spokesman under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.

Taxation and Revenue Department spokesman Charlie Moore said Monday that summaries will be provided of work by the so-called economic recovery council that includes leaders from a gamut of businesses from a rural general store to national renewable energy and mass media companies.

Lujan Grisham is developing a strategy for reopening the state economy while limiting the spread of COVID-19.