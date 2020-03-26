State’s largest jail releases some inmates amid virus worry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The largest municipal jail in New Mexico is releasing some inmates who are considered vulnerable to the new coronavirus.

Officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque say they identified several dozen inmates who meet federal health guidelines for medical risk when it comes to COVID-19.

Of those, 46 will remain in custody since they’re facing violent charges and are considered ineligible for release.

No inmates or jail staff have tested positive, but officials say two living areas have been vacated for quarantine if needed.

New Mexico reported its first death from the virus Wednesday as cases climbed to at least 112.