State Supreme Court will mediate mail-in ballot dispute

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Supreme Court says it will referee a dispute over how to proceed with the state’s June 2 primary election without in-person voting to minimize public exposure to the coronavirus.

The New Mexico Republican Party is objecting to universal mail-in balloting procedures proposed by local election officials as a substitute for in-person voting.

The dispute erupted as a host of states rush to adopt alternatives to in-person voting amid the pandemic.

Among health concerns is the safety of poll workers, who tend to be older and more vulnerable to severe effects of COVID-19.