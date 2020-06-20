State solvency plan clears New Mexico House, trims raises

New Mexico House lawmakers hold a moment of silence in memory of COVID-19 victims at the opening of a special sessionon Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. The legislature met for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic without access by the general public at the state Capitol building. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state House of Representatives has approved a budget solvency plan that fills a gaping general fund deficit by harnessing federal recovery funds, tapping half of New Mexico’s financial reserves and pulling back planned spending increases.

Approved by the House on Friday, the bill would reduce general fund spending for the fiscal year that begins July 1 to about $7 billion from $7.6 billion, while still increasing spending on public education.

New Mexico legislators also pushed forward Friday with temporary election reforms and an initiative to require body cameras by all law enforcement officers.

A proclamation celebrated Juneteenth without making it an official state holiday.