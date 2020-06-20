State solvency plan clears New Mexico House, trims raises

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state House of Representatives has approved a budget solvency plan that fills a gaping general fund deficit by harnessing federal recovery funds, tapping half of New Mexico’s financial reserves and pulling back planned spending increases.
Approved by the House on Friday, the bill would reduce general fund spending for the fiscal year that begins July 1 to about $7 billion from $7.6 billion, while still increasing spending on public education.
New Mexico legislators also pushed forward Friday with temporary election reforms and an initiative to require body cameras by all law enforcement officers.
A proclamation celebrated Juneteenth without making it an official state holiday.